The Great Escape

There was a time when the internet felt like a place you went to get away from things. It was an escape.

You dialled up and logged on to leave the noise of the real world behind. School, work, politics, bills, family drama—those belonged to everyday life. The internet was different. It was a place you went to relax, explore, chat, and waste hours in peace.

People played games, disappearing into fantasy worlds where none of their real-life problems followed them. Others built personal websites or social media profiles and carefully crafted how they wanted others to view them. You could choose your profile picture, your favourite bands, your hobbies, and the quotes that summed you up. It was a curated version of yourself, often better—or at least more interesting—than the one that existed in ordinary life.

Forums were filled with long threads where strangers discussed obscure interests and debated every topic imaginable. Chat rooms never switched off. No one worried too much about whether the person on the other side of the screen was exactly who they said they were. That was part of the experience.

The internet wasn’t reality. It was an escape from it.

And for a while, that was exactly what people wanted.

The Real World

Over time, something changed.

The internet slowly stopped being the place we went to escape reality and started becoming reality itself.

Email replaced the physical mailbox. Text messages replaced phone calls. News websites replaced newspapers. Social media replaced much of our social life. Even television began to fade as people turned to streaming and online media instead.

Bit by bit, more of life moved online.

Work emails replaced office memos. Online banking replaced trips to the bank. Government forms, university classes, job applications, shopping, friendships, all of it slowly migrated onto screens.

The internet was no longer a digital getaway. It had become the main road.

By the time most people realised what had happened, there was no turning back. You couldn’t simply opt out. To participate in modern life meant participating online.

Zero Trust

The internet was already noisy and chaotic. And then artificial intelligence arrived and made things even worse. AI has pushed it into something closer to madness.

Today it is becoming harder, sometimes impossible, to tell what is real and what isn’t.

Articles are written by AI. Images that look like photographs are generated in seconds. Videos that appear completely authentic can be produced from nothing more than a sentence typed into a prompt box. Entire websites are filled with AI-generated content

Even the people you interact with online might not be people at all.

Customer support chats and technical help desks are now often AI. Even on social media, you’ll find many accounts are bots. Some are sophisticated enough to hold long conversations without anyone noticing.

The internet is no longer filled only with humans talking to humans. It’s increasingly machines talking to humans, and sometimes machines talking to other machines.

And most of us can’t tell the difference.

In the late 2010s, there was a “conspiracy theory” circulating on fringe online forums known as the “Dead Internet Theory.” The theory basically argues that the internet “died” sometime around 2016-2017, after which most online activity stopped being created by real humans and became dominated by bots and AI-generated content.

While it’s difficult to measure exactly how much of the online content we consume is generated by AI, without question, the internet is becoming noisier and far more artificial than ever before.

Deepfake Deluge

We’re seeing the consequences in real-time.

During major world events, conflicts, disasters, and political crises, our social media feeds are flooded with dramatic footage. Explosions. Missiles. Military convoys. Buildings collapsing. Fighter jets deployed, and more.

But almost immediately, another question follows.

“Is this real?”

The recent war between Israel and Iran has resulted in a steady stream of viral clips circulating online. Many look entirely authentic. Some are real. Others are not. But telling which is which is virtually impossible

It’s now common to see people tagging AI tools under viral posts, asking: “@Grok, is this real?”

Think about the absurdity of that for a moment. We are now asking artificial intelligence to confirm whether something was created by artificial intelligence.

Video alone used to be indisputable evidence. Seeing was believing. People were sentenced to life in prison over video evidence. But now even that certainty is evaporating.

If anyone can create a convincing video of anyone doing anything, then what exactly counts as proof anymore?

Rembrandt Robots

The problem doesn’t stop with news and information. It’s spreading into creativity itself.

AI systems can now generate music, films, illustrations, and paintings at a pace no human could ever match. Tools like Veo 3 allow people to produce cinematic-quality video from a few lines of text.

On the surface, it seems impressive, and almost magical. In just a few seconds, you can create something that would have taken Hollywood millions of dollars and months to produce. Anyone can make a movie now. Anyone can generate a soundtrack, a painting, a digital masterpiece.

Here’s an example of what’s now possible with AI:

And the question so many are asking is, if machines can produce art instantly, what happens to human artists?

For years, people imagined a future where robots would handle the labour, freeing humans to pursue the higher things—to paint masterpieces, compose music, and create beauty. Instead, the opposite seems to be happening. The machines are making the art, while humans are left to do everything else.

But all of this raises another question about what art actually is. Art has never been valuable merely because it exists. It matters because someone created it—because it came from a human mind, from someone who felt something, struggled with something, and tried to express it.

A machine doesn’t do any of that.

It can imitate style. It can replicate patterns. It can assemble images and sounds in ways that feel emotional.

But it cannot feel.

And that matters more than we may realise.

The Coming Exhaustion

Eventually, people may start asking a very simple question.

What’s the point?

If every image might have been generated by a prompt…

If every song could have been written by an algorithm…

If every article might have been assembled by a machine…

Why care?

Are people going to line up outside museums to admire paintings created by software?

Will fans fill stadiums to hear music generated by code?

Maybe some will. But for many, the magic disappears the moment you realise no human being was behind it.

The difference between human creativity and machine output is subtle, but it’s profound. It’s the difference between something that means something and something that merely exists.

This is why people will pay to visit the Louvre Museum, to stand in awe of works created by human hands. Few people, if any, are going to pay money to admire artwork or listen to music generated from a short text prompt.

AI is uninspiring, precisely because it demands no effort and requires no real talent.

And once it becomes normal—once that doubt creeps in, and every piece of art carries the lingering question, “Was this made by AI?”—the sense of wonder begins to fade.

The internet becomes full of bright and colourful content, yet strangely dully and empty.

The Return to Reality

But here’s the thing: For years, people escaped from the real world by going online. The internet was the place where you could disconnect from ordinary life.

AI may now flip that completely.

As the digital world fills with artificial voices, artificial faces, artificial images, and artificial conversations, people may start craving something real again.

A sunset cannot be generated by a prompt.

A mountain range cannot be deepfaked.

The sound of birds in the morning cannot be algorithmically simulated in a way that replaces the real thing.

In a world drowning in digital perfection, imperfect authenticity suddenly becomes priceless.

People may begin stepping away from screens not because technology disappeared, but because it stopped feeling trustworthy—it stopped feeling real.

Dead Internet

AI hasn’t destroyed the internet in a literal sense.

The servers are still running. The platforms still exist. The content keeps flowing.

But something else may have died.

The early internet was chaotic and imperfect, but it was mostly human. Behind every post, every comment, every terrible forum argument, there was an actual person typing on a keyboard.

That may not be true for much longer.

And when the internet stops feeling human, people will begin looking elsewhere for something genuine.

Ironically, the very technology that promised to create endless digital worlds may end up pushing us back into the oldest and most important world of all: the real one.

The world of sunlight and oceans. Of mountains and forests. Of conversations that happen face to face. Of letters written by hand.

In a digital world filled with artificial creation, the most radical thing left may simply be reality: the world made not by lifeless machines, but by the living God.