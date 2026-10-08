New research has revealed a dramatic expansion in access to abortion medication following government reforms, with thousands more pharmacies now ordering drugs used to end an unborn human life.

The availability of abortion medication across Australia has increased substantially following regulatory changes introduced in 2023, according to new research published in JAMA Network Open.

The study, published on 7 October, found that the number of Australian pharmacies ordering MS-2 Step, a medication used to terminate pregnancies up to nine weeks’ gestation, increased from 2,228 in the two years before the reforms to 4,107 in the two years following them.

Researchers estimated that by July 2025, the number of pharmacies ordering the medication each month was 48.6% higher than would have been expected without the regulatory changes.

The number of Australian postcodes containing at least one pharmacy ordering the medication also increased from 915 to 1,292.

The increase followed a Therapeutic Goods Administration decision to remove additional certification requirements for prescribers and registration requirements for dispensing pharmacists.

The changes, which took effect on 1 August 2023, made abortion medication more accessible through ordinary pharmacies.

While the study confirms a substantial expansion in pharmacy distribution, it does not establish whether the reforms increased the total number of abortions performed.

The findings do, however, raise concerns about the growing normalisation of abortion as a natural form of birth control, despite its fundamental distinction from contraception, that is, the intentional ending of an unborn human life.

Beyond the fatal consequences for the child, the increasing ease of access risks encouraging women to make an irreversible decision without fully considering its moral implications or psychological consequences.