Brandon Gill just eviscerated the abortion industrial complex’s lie about “reproductive healthcare” with a single line of questioning.

When confronted with the question, “What is your preferred type of abortion?” Pro-termination Professor Jessica Waters refused to defend the procedures.

Pushing Waters on the process, the Republican congressman from Texas uncovered what many of us already know: Pro-choice activists are fully aware that their slogans are complete lies.

The oppressed/oppressor crowd know abortion takes a human life, and that it does so in one of the most violent ways imaginable, and to the most vulnerable.

They also know that the Clinton-era FACE Act, which creates abortion protection zones, are a platform for potential lawfare.

For evidence of this, look at how the Woke White House under Joe Biden weaponised it for the duration of his questionable tenure as president.

That was the broader context for the 3-minute exchange.

Gill was grilling Waters as part of the inquiry into the weaponisation of the FACE Act conducted by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government.

Throughout the clip, Gill lists four types of procedures that violently end a child’s life in his or her mother’s womb.

First is suction abortion. Second is dilation and curettage. Third is dilation and evacuation. Gill’s final example is saline injection.

All four procedures brutally end a baby’s life in what is supposed to be the very place that nurtures it.

With each example, Waters deflects back to previous testimony. This was after telling Gill that she didn’t have a favourite way for terminating life in the womb.

Asked by Gill if she had a preference, she simply answered, “I do not.”

The abortion advocate’s default was that she is “for patients having access to the full realm of reproductive health care.”

Note here that when she uses the term “patients”, Waters is not referring to the life of an unborn child, only the mother who wants abortionists to violently stop her child from being born.

Waters is clearly uncomfortable with the line of questioning, and in the end, her squeamish refusal to give Gill a direct answer is what will send this video viral.

Sass quickly gave way to silence.

Waters’ shaky reliance on the “reproductive health” euphemism for the murder of an unborn child indicates that she is fully aware of the procedures Gill mentions.

Simply put, talking about abortion procedures made the abortion activist extremely uncomfortable.

Waters didn’t want to talk about abortion, despite the inquiry being about a law that protects the process from violence and any form of non-violent protest.

Be it silent prayer, sidewalk counselling or otherwise.

Waters then demands that Gill stay to the central purpose of the inquiry, which was to investigate the abuse of abortion protection laws.

Her presence there appeared to be solely for the purpose of defending it. (You can read Waters’ full line of defence here)

Responding to Gill’s takedown of the tyrannical practice, Heritage Foundation VP Roger Servino said,

“I testified at this hearing and was literally sitting next to her during this exchange. The video doesn’t fully capture how chilling her answers were.”

X influencer, End Wokeness wrote, “Without sugar-coated euphemisms, the left has no arguments.”

Pro-life Live Action’s founder and President, Lila Rose, said, “Watch this.”

Gill “leaves an abortion advocate stunned after confronting her with the reality of abortion, reading the descriptions of each method.”

TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet added, “If you think congressional testimony is useless, just watch this masterclass.”

Educator, Jeremy Wayne Tate, summed it up best.

“This is,” he posted on X, “the kind of intellectual muscle we need more of in the conservative movement.”

“Do you know what Socrates did? He asked a bunch of hard questions. People didn’t like it.”

Gill’s ultimate genius here?

Not only does his simple questioning unmask the FACE Act, they rip the façade off the “abortion is healthcare” propaganda.

As I’ve repeatedly argued, conceiving a child should never have been confused with contracting an STD.

Abortion isn’t healthcare!