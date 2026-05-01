Self-isolation wasn’t just a “pandemic” buzzword.

The concept lives on as a prescription for parenting in a culture already failing because hyper-individualism is fuelling the familial fragmentation of society.

Estrangement is trending, and it’s triggering the type of heartless apocalypse that makes COVID’s manipulative propaganda-induced mass psychosis look sane.

Narcissists who have been paying attention to the West’s embrace of therapeutic totalitarianism have taken it upon themselves to “liberate” kids from their parents for selfish gain.

Alienating kids from their support network, where the situation is not life-threatening, often comes without any sound clinical reason.

Unless stopped, this opportunism will fast become yet another nail in the coffin of the nuclear family.

YouGov stats from August last year say that 38% of Americans are currently estranged from family in varying degrees.

16% report having chosen to have nothing to do with their parents.

“People who are estranged from a parent are about twice as likely to say they were the one to cut off the relationship than to say their parent did (38% vs. 20%).

“Many grandparents estranged from a grandchild say someone else was responsible for the relationship ending.”

Of those estranged from parents, only 35% registered a willingness to reconcile.

Of the reasons listed for cutting family off, personality conflicts, betrayal, abuse and conflicting values rated the highest.

A study from Ohio gave further insight.

When questioned about what they thought the reasons for estrangement were, 80% of mothers surveyed said that an influential 3rd party was responsible.

While the study acknowledged key variables like the majority of women being divorced, it also noted other research that backed the 3rd party problem.

Reasons for cutting family off, the study said, could be as petty as a child deciding that his or her parents’ guidance was “harming their well-being” – i.e., “holding them back.”

Divorce, the study found, increases the likelihood of estrangement.

However, this wasn’t the sole cause.

Another study on the so-called “culture of estrangement” stated that a child’s access to social media, pseudo-therapists, and romantic interests were also factors.

Memes trending the idea of “toxic relationships” was considered a driving force behind kids deciding to end their relationship with their parents, the way they would a bad romantic relationship.

Enablers here include “feelings are facts” post-modern subjective relativism, and a child’s narcissistic “helpers”, who see personal gain, then rewrite the child’s family history to profit where they can.

Doubling down on the pattern showing that there is a problem, Psychologist Joshua Coleman told health and science magazine Knowable that estrangement was now an epidemic.

It’s “a social contagion,” he said, encouraged “particularly on sites like Instagram and TikTok, that characterises this act of cutting ties as a way of asserting one’s identity and protecting mental health.”

“It fractures an already fractured society. We become more tribal and more isolated.

“This high level of estrangement,” Coleman exclaimed, “leaves older people without care and younger people without resources.

“We’re leaving the state to take over the space where family members used to help each other out.”

A parent’s divorce is a key player, he said, but so are therapists, an adult child’s marriage, and even politics.

Yet another study showed that 78% of mothers cut off from their children, “said the estrangement happened after the child was married or became involved with a partner.”

“This is something I see a lot in my practice, where a daughter-in-law or a son-in-law appears to cause a rift,” Coleman explained.

“I call it “the cult of one,” where the new partner becomes the sole interpreter of his or her spouse’s past and present.

“Suddenly, the adult child comes to believe he or she has had a long history of problems with the parent.” (See more of his thoughts about this in The Atlantic here)

Among a host of others, Coleman’s testimony supports the findings and similar cases encountered by Tracy Malone, author of Estranged by Lies: How Narcissistic Partners Use Power & Control to Destroy Your Family.

The reason very few know this is an epidemic (until it happens to hit them and their family in the face) is this: the trend is either being ignored, not reported or properly investigated.

As Psychology Today stated, when talking about estrangement, “Despite the high incidence, few studies have examined the complicated roots and consequences.”

Another reason could be that legacy news organisations like The New York Times are giddy about the recruitment possibilities.

Rather than call the estrangement epidemic out, the NYT threw petrol on it.

An article published in 2021, which just resurfaced online, recklessly advocates for “cutting the cord” regardless of age.

“Don’t play with your kids. Seriously” was the headline.

“I have three kids under 10 who don’t expect — or even want — to play with me,” it’s predictably left-wing author and supporter Edan Lepucki wrote.

“It took some practice, but over time, we’ve all learned we’re better off doing our own thing.”

Coleman’s comments and emerging studies about the trend that’s encouraging narcissism to break families apart compel us to ditch this advice as nonsense.

Lepucki’s parenting “help” here is about as helpful as abortion is to an unborn child.

It’s therefore best not to take any advice about what it means to be a family from the far left.

They want you to treat your kids like they’re strangers, because it prepares your kids for militant service in the Marxist collective.

Abdicating parental responsibilities - regardless of age - is a serious violation of vocation.

Parents who do this are demanding their kids take the role of parent in that relationship.

This isn’t love, it’s abandonment.

This isn’t “teaching them independence”, it’s selfishness.

Whether a child is 2, 10 or over 21, unless the situation is life-threatening, parental alienation is child abuse.

The same can be said when kids abuse their parents by cutting them off without any real justification for doing so.

Children alienating or being alienated by 3rd parties from their parents is both psychological and emotional abuse.

Most trained counsellors agree: where the situation is not life-threatening, keeping the family together is key.

Parents, engage. Educate. Inoculate your kids against unnecessary strife, lies and intellectual dishonesty.

Refuse to abandon them to the world.

Proverbs 22:6: “Raise up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Ephesians 6:4 and Colossians 3:21: “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.”

Psalm 127:3: “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.”

This is The Way.