Over the past century, the deliberate and gradual dismantling of Christianity from public life — from education, from government, from the cultural imagination — has not produced the liberated, rational utopia its architects promised. It’s created something far more dangerous: a generation of spiritually starving people, desperately searching for something worth dying for.

Human beings are not designed to live without purpose, without a sense of ultimate accountability, or without a cause greater than themselves. When the living God is removed from public consciousness, something else inevitably takes His place.

Christianity has historically provided the West with a coherent moral framework: a vision of reality grounded in creation, fall, redemption, and restoration. It gives meaning to suffering, dignity to the individual, and a clear telos—“glorifying God and enjoying Him forever.” Remove that, and what remains is a purely material, naturalistic—and therefore, ultimately meaningless—vision of the world.

In such a world, there is no ultimate justice, no transcendent truth, and no enduring purpose. All that exists is matter in motion, governed by the fixed and impersonal laws of chemistry and physics, without reason or direction. Man becomes, at best, a biological accident, desperately attempting to impose meaning on an indifferent universe.

But the human heart does not function well in such conditions. It is starved. It longs for transcendence, for belonging, for righteousness. And so, in the absence of true religion, substitute religions arise.

The Void

Strip away the sacred, and the secular will fill the void. Human beings are not merely material creatures. We are, as Augustine wrote, made for God, and our hearts are restless until they rest in Him. That God-given hunger for justice, for transcendence, for belonging to something greater does not disappear when the church pews empty. It mutates.

And what’s rushed in to fill the vacuum? A never-ending cascade of political causes cloaked in the language of righteousness. What are often called “social justice” movements function, in many respects, as replacements for the God-given religious impulse. They offer a sense of moral direction by identifying oppressors and the oppressed.

They provide a cause to fight for, a community to belong to, and a framework through which individuals can view themselves as righteous participants in a grand narrative. Whether it is climate activism, gender ideology, or the ever-expanding catalogue of identity-based rights, these movements supply what cold materialistic secularism cannot: purpose. They allow the individual, starved of meaning, to briefly elevate themselves above the lifeless, meaningless prison of materialism.

As such, each movement now offers what the church once provided: community, purpose, moral direction, and the intoxicating sense of being on the right side of history. What’s more, these movements even have their own theology: original sin (systemic oppression), confession (privilege-checking), saints (activists), heretics (dissenters), and an eschatology (the arc of history bending toward justice).

Of course, the tragedy is not that people care about justice. That impulse is God-given. The Bible teaches that man is made in the image of God, and therefore, possesses an innate sense of right and wrong. The problem is that, cut off from divine revelation, this sense of justice becomes severely distorted. It’s untethered from truth and therefore easily manipulated.

It’s no accident then that the most fervent adherents are often young, energetic, idealistic, and spiritually untethered. Youth are not only more naive and pliable, but they’re drawn to sacrifice and conviction; they long for something worth fighting for. They’re starved for it. And that makes them ripe for exploitation. It’s why so much of this sort of activism is cultivated in schools and universities. The tragedy is that a generation made for service to God and neighbour has rejected the Truth and, in its place, embraced a counterfeit, self-destructive religion.

Without the grounding of Scripture, justice is easily redefined according to shifting cultural and political winds. It becomes selective, often driven more by power dynamics and manipulated social trends than by righteousness. Causes are elevated not because they are objectively good, but because they serve broader ideological agendas. In this way, genuine moral concern is co-opted and redirected to bolster global political agendas.

The Poison

Today, many of these movements subtly undermine the very structures that God has ordained for human flourishing—most notably the family. The biblical vision of the family as the foundational unit of society is replaced with an atomised, individualistic mindset that prioritises personal autonomy, pleasure, and private gain above covenantal responsibility. This erosion is not incidental; it is integral to a worldview that seeks to replace divine authority with human authority.

What’s more, the sense of injustice that fuels these movements is not artificial — it is real, and it is God-given. Scripture is filled with demands for justice. The prophets preached against the oppression of the poor. Christ himself declared His mission as bringing good news to the downtrodden. The moral instincts being exploited by progressive ideologies are genuine instincts, planted by God.

But they have been systematically redirected. Rather than pointing toward God and the renewal of the human person, they are aimed outward — at dismantling institutions, undermining the nation, and deconstructing the family. The family, the basic unit of society and the primary school of love and virtue, is treated as a structure of oppression rather than a gift of God. Nations with a Christian heritage are targeted for shame and dissolution. The Church itself is portrayed as the enemy rather than the answer.

This is not accidental. These are the pressure points of our civilisation, and they are being pressed deliberately by those who understand that the family and the faith are the two greatest barriers to centralised ideological control.

What we are witnessing, then, is not the disappearance of religion, but its transformation. The West has not become less religious, but it has become differently religious. Its altars have changed, its doctrines have shifted, but the underlying impulse to worship and to serve remains.

The Remedy

The antidote is not merely better politics. It is repentance and return. When the West was anchored in Christianity, ordinary men and women had their God-given moral instincts properly ordered. They fought for the sanctity of life, the protection of children, the dignity of the poor, the integrity of marriage, and the freedom to worship. These were not small causes — they were the causes that built hospitals, universities, and civilisation itself.

Much of the misplaced dedication we see today — the marches, the hashtags, the furious moral energy poured into ideological movements — would find its proper home in a renewed Christianity. Not a Christianity that has accommodated itself to the spirit of the age, but one that has the courage to say: you were made for more than this.

When men and women are reconciled to God, their zeal is not extinguished but purified. Their desire for justice is no longer manipulated by passing ideologies but anchored in eternal truth. And their sense of purpose is no longer fragile and self-constructed, but secure in the unchanging will of God.

In the end, the question is not whether people will devote themselves to a cause, but which cause—and which god—will command their allegiance.